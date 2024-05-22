De Dzerbi's former assistant to become Ajax head coach

After several months of negotiations with multiple candidates, Ajax has finally decided on a new head coach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax has reached an agreement with Nice for the transfer of Francesco Farioli. The 35-year-old Italian is keen to work with the Amsterdam club and has agreed to sign a long-term contract.

The parties have already agreed on almost all details, and the appointment of Farioli is expected to be announced officially in the coming days.

In the recently concluded Eredivisie season, Ajax was coached by John van 't Schip. The Amsterdam club had a disappointing season, finishing only in fifth place.

Farioli took charge of Nice last summer. Before that, he managed Alanyaspor, Fatih Karagümrük, and served as an assistant to Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo and Benevento.

Nice finished the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season in fifth place.