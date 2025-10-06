Danger at every turn! Nayef Aguerd nearly gets into a fight with a fan at the airport
An unpleasant incident ahead of national team fixtures
Details: According to RMC, 29-year-old Marseille and Morocco national team defender Nayef Aguerd was nearly assaulted by a fan at the airport before departing to join the Moroccan squad.
The incident reportedly took place in one of the airport's VIP lounges, where a stranger approached the player requesting a selfie and autograph. After Aguerd refused, the man raised his voice and threatened to beat the footballer.
Local police had to step in, quickly calming the agitated fan, while Aguerd proceeded to board his flight without further trouble.
The Morocco national team is set to play a friendly against Bahrain on October 9, followed by a World Cup 2026 qualifier against Congo on October 14.
