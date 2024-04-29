Daily Weekend. Burnley are better than Liverpool, the champion has been determined in France

The end of the season in European leagues is moving inexorably fast. Some have left the intrigue not even about the championship, but about who will take the medal places until the last round, and in some championships we already know the names of the best. With all that last weekend gave us in the world of sports, Dailysports will tell you.

France has its debutant in the European cups

Gary Lineker's expression that "22 people play football, but the Germans always win" is quite famous. If it is interpreted in the French way, then we get "18 teams play in Ligue 1, but the champion is always PSG". Another triumph of the Parisians has become such an ordinary fact that we will not pay special attention to it.

What we are interested in is Brest, who on Sunday produced a strong-willed, spectacular 5-4 victory over Rennes. And it was the first time in the 74-year history of the club that the team made it to the European Cup. The Pirates will play at least in the Conference League next season, but as of now they are third, which gives them a chance to compete for a Champions League group stage spot.

Manchester City's unbeaten player has extended his record-breaking streak

Back at the beginning of March, Manchester City midfielder Rodri set a record number of matches without defeat as a Premier League player, having not conceded in 60 matches in regulation time in all competitions. But, the Spaniard is determined to cement himself as firmly as possible in the history of world football.

The reigning Premier League champions beat Nottingham Forrest 2-0 in round 35 of the Premier League, and the Spanish midfielder extended his record to 70 matches. The last time Rodri lost in regulation time was more than a year ago, namely on 5 February 2023, losing minimally to Tottenham away 0-1.

Inter picked up their first win as reigning Italian champions

Inter became Italian champions for the twentieth time on Monday, winning the Scudetto for the second time in three years, and on Sunday the Nerazzurri played for the first time as the best team in Serie A at the moment.

The champion's inaugural match was played at the Giuseppe Meazza as part of the 34th round of the Italian championship against Torino. "Zebras" were left in the minority after the removal of Tamez at the beginning of the second half, and the Milan team took full advantage of it. Çalhanoglu's double gave Inter their first win of the season.

Liverpool failed to win for the second game in a row and almost lost the championship

One of the thoughts that fans had after Liverpool's Europa League exit at the hands of Atalanta was that the Scousers had decided to focus on the Premier League to say goodbye to Jürgen Klopp on a positive note. But, the current results of the Merseysiders do not inspire confidence in the veracity of this thesis.

After a 0:2 defeat to Everton in the Liverpool derby, the Reds travelled to London to play West Ham. Despite the fact that the "scousers" missed first, they managed to take the lead by 65 minutes, but 11 minutes later Antonio equalised and Liverpool again did not win, playing 2-2.

During the match, one of the team leaders Mohamed Salah had an argument with Klopp and after the match he refused to speak to the press, saying that "if he talks, there will be a lot of fire".

Liverpool have not been consistent in their last five Premier League matches, picking up just five points in that stretch. Chelsea, Bournemouth and... even Burnley, who are in the relegation zone, have picked up more points in the last five matches.

Minnesota climbed past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in 20 years

In 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 2-4. After that, it was like someone cursed the team and they failed to make it past the opening round of the playoffs as many as 19 times. That all changed last night.

Minnesota played against the Phoenix Suns in their first round playoff series and ran over their opponent 4-0 without losing a single game in the series. The Timberwolves will play the winner of the Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers pairing in the conference semifinals.

During the final match of the series happened quite an unpleasant episode, when the basketball player of the "Wolves" Mike Conley injured his own manager Chris Finch. The specialist ruptured his patellar tendon and will need surgery, after which he will recover for at least six months.