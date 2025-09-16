RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cuteness overload. Mohamed Salah shows how he spends vacation time with his daughter

Tender dad
Lifestyle Today, 04:25
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah on holiday at sea Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is making the most of his downtime by relaxing with his young daughters. The footballer shared touching photos and videos with his family on his Instagram page.

The Egyptian posted a short Instagram story video in which he hugs his daughter, as well as a photo of his daughter with a game card on her forehead that reads “I am pizza.” It seems the family decided to play a guessing game where you have to figure out the word written on the card attached to your forehead.

It's worth noting that Mohamed Salah and his wife are raising two daughters: Makka, born in October 2014, and Kayan, who arrived in 2020.

Additionally, the Egyptian forward became the main hero in a tough Premier League clash against Burnley over the weekend. Salah converted a penalty in the dying moments of stoppage time, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Liverpool. This win extended the club's Premier League winning streak to four matches.

