Crystal Palace receives another sanction from UEFA. What is it this time?

The club just can't catch a break.

Crystal Palace’s relationship with UEFA has become increasingly strained following their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League. The tension has only escalated with the latest decisions from European football’s governing body targeting the Eagles.

Details: During the home leg of the playoff qualifiers against Norway’s Fredrikstad, Crystal Palace fans unveiled a banner emblazoned with the words "UEFA - mafia" over the organization’s logo and the euro symbol. The same banner was later spotted at the English Super Cup clash with Liverpool and again in the Premier League opener against Chelsea.

UEFA responded to the fans’ creativity with a €10,000 fine, citing damage to the organization’s reputation and the display of messages deemed inappropriate for a sporting event.

Reminder: In the Conference League group stage, Crystal Palace will face Dynamo Kyiv, AEK Larnaca, AZ Alkmaar, Strasbourg, Shelbourne, and KuPS.