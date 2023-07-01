Cristiano Ronaldo's club wants to buy Manchester City star

Al-Nasr, for which Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is showing interest in Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernard Silva, according to CBS Sports.

According to the source, the Saudi club can buy a player in the summer transfer window. Al-Nasr are considering Silva's candidacy as a replacement for Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, whose transfer fell through due to injury.

The 28-year-old Silva made 55 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.