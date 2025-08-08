RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after friendly against Rio Ave

The Portuguese star delivered a stellar performance
Football news Today, 06:08
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly match against Rio Ave Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo put on a flawless display for Al-Nassr in a friendly clash with Rio Ave. After the match, he shared his thoughts on his Instagram page.

The Portuguese forward posted photos from the match, captioning them, "Keep pushing, there’s more to do 🟡🔵." Ronaldo was clearly pleased with both his individual performance and the team's showing.

Once again, Cristiano demonstrated his world-class quality, netting a hat-trick against Rio Ave. Al-Nassr cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory, with Mohamed Simakan also getting on the scoresheet.

It's worth noting that Ronaldo also found the net in the previous friendly against French side Toulouse.

Up next, the Saudi club is set to play their first official match of the new season. Al-Nassr will face Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on August 19.

