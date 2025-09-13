RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo shares a mysterious philosophical phrase with his followers

Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal national team training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo surprised his fans by posting an intriguing philosophical quote on his Instagram page.

The Portuguese icon shared a single sentence on a dark background — a phrase in Portuguese: “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

It's unclear exactly what this quote refers to, but it might be connected to a recent video released for the Binance platform featuring Cristiano. In that video, the footballer listened to various quotes and tried to guess whether they belonged to him.

Among the sayings were those touching on luck, hard work, talent, and other factors that help people achieve their goals in life and in their careers. So it's quite possible that Ronaldo decided to add another saying to this list, one he clearly agrees with.

Incidentally, the quote above is often attributed to the Roman philosopher Seneca, renowned for his philosophical treatises and for being the tutor of Roman Emperor Nero.

