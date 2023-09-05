Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test. VIDEO
Football news Today, 15:42
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano/
Portugal national team player Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test for one sponsorship company.
The Al Nasr player was asked about his career and achievements in football.
Asked if Portugal would ever win the World Cup, Ronaldo said yes. However, the detector showed that the football player himself does not believe in this. Also, he admitted that the EPL is the most difficult championship in which he had to play. The detector confirmed this opinion.
In addition, Ronaldo believes that no one else will beat his record for goals at the official level (850) And the Portuguese believes that he is the best scorer in the history of football. The detector demonstrated that the football player himself believes in these statements.
