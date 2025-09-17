Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad for AFC Champions League 2 opener

Without their leader.

Al-Nassr begin their AFC Champions League 2 campaign on Wednesday, September 17, hosting Istiklol Dushanbe of Tajikistan. But the Saudi side will be without their icon.

Details: The club announced their matchday squad and starting lineup, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name was missing from the list. The captain and legend will sit this one out. Also among those left on the bench were Coman, Simakan, Mané, and Brozović. Of the stars, only João Félix made the starting XI.

By the way, in the current Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr are leading the table, having won their opening two matches and claiming top spot thanks to a superior goal difference.

Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo is a passionate fan of padel tennis and often takes to the court whenever he's in Lisbon. The Portuguese star frequents the Lisboa Racket Centre, which this week will host the FIP Silver tournament.