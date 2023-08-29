Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match

In the 4th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship, "Al-Nassr" dominated "Al-Shabab" on their home ground. The match took place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh and ended with a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a penalty in the 13th minute. He added another penalty goal in the 38th minute. Shortly after, Sadio Mane extended the lead to 3-0, with Ronaldo providing the assist. In the second half, Abdulrahman Garib missed a penalty for "Al-Nassr," but Sultan Al-Gannam sealed the victory with a goal in the 80th minute.

With six points, "Al-Nassr" climbed to sixth place in the Saudi Professional League standings, while "Al-Shabab," with two points, sits in the relegation zone at 17th place.

"Al-Nassr" 4-0 "Al-Shabab" (3-0, 1-0)

Goals: 1-0 - 13' Ronaldo (penalty), 2-0 - 38' Ronaldo (penalty), 3-0 - 40' Mane, 4-0 - 80' Al-Gannam.

"Al-Nassr": Al-Akidi, Al-Gannam (Bushal, 81'), Laporte (Ali, 81'), Al-Fatil, Konan, Brozovic, Otavio (Al-Sulayhim, 86'), Al-Haibari, Mane (Al-Gannam, 81'), Garib, Ronaldo (Al-Nemer, 86').

"Al-Shabab": Kim Sung-gyu, Al-Skurk, Yago Santos, Al-Sharari (Sharahili, 66'), Al-Sabiani (Al-Sadi, 88'), Bahebri (Al-Jouai, 87'), Banega, Cuellar, Al-Munassar, Diallo (Harbush, 88'), Al-Muwallad (Kanaba, 66').

Yellow Cards: Al-Sabiani (29'), Al-Sharari (33'), Cuellar (37'), Yago Santos (43'), Mane (43'), Bahebri (77'), Bushal (89').

Red Card: Banega (78').