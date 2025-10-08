Criminal charges! Spanish footballer Rafa Mir accused of sexual assault

Serious investigation launched against the player

Spanish footballer Rafa Mir has found himself at the center of a major criminal investigation.

Details: According to Las Provincias, the player, who is owned by Sevilla and currently on loan at Elche, is accused of two counts of sexual assault with the use of force against a 21-year-old woman. Court documents indicate that the judge believes investigators possess sufficient evidence, not merely suspicions.

The incidents, according to the alleged victim, occurred after a Valencia match—the club Mir was playing for at the time—on the night of September 1 last year. Investigators say Mir returned home with two women and a friend, where the attacks are said to have taken place—first by the pool, then in the bathroom.

The footballer was detained and spent several days in custody, after which his passport was confiscated and a restraining order was issued, prohibiting him from approaching the alleged victim within 500 meters. The court also set bail at €13,500.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 13.

