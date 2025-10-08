ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Criminal charges! Spanish footballer Rafa Mir accused of sexual assault

Criminal charges! Spanish footballer Rafa Mir accused of sexual assault

Serious investigation launched against the player
Football news Today, 09:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Crime! Spanish footballer Rafa Mir charged with crime related to sexual assault https://x.com/valenciacf_en/status/1869028532061721081

Spanish footballer Rafa Mir has found himself at the center of a major criminal investigation.

Details: According to Las Provincias, the player, who is owned by Sevilla and currently on loan at Elche, is accused of two counts of sexual assault with the use of force against a 21-year-old woman. Court documents indicate that the judge believes investigators possess sufficient evidence, not merely suspicions.

The incidents, according to the alleged victim, occurred after a Valencia match—the club Mir was playing for at the time—on the night of September 1 last year. Investigators say Mir returned home with two women and a friend, where the attacks are said to have taken place—first by the pool, then in the bathroom.

The footballer was detained and spent several days in custody, after which his passport was confiscated and a restraining order was issued, prohibiting him from approaching the alleged victim within 500 meters. The court also set bail at €13,500.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 13.

Reminder: Valencia filed a lawsuit against Netflix over a documentary about Vinicius.

Related teams and leagues
Valencia Valencia Schedule Valencia News Valencia Transfers
Elche Elche Schedule Elche News Elche Transfers
Sevilla Sevilla Schedule Sevilla News Sevilla Transfers
Related Team News
Toni Kroos, German former football player, is interviewed by Sky News Sport Football news Yesterday, 04:40 Ruthless criticism! Toni Kroos slams Barcelona for their playing style
Matias Almeyda, Head Coach of Sevilla FC, enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the LaLiga Football news 06 oct 2025, 11:08 "Everything went exactly as we planned" - Matías Almeida reveals the secret behind victory over Barcelona
This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla Football news 05 oct 2025, 12:47 This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla
What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper Football news 05 oct 2025, 11:41 What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores