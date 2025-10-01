Crawford is close to retirement! Only a few fights left

The legendary boxer has just a little left

Terence Crawford, who recently became the first boxer in history to claim undisputed champion status in three weight divisions, is nearing the end of his legendary career.

Details: His coach Brian McIntyre has revealed that the American has just two or three bouts remaining.

"He made it look too easy. I think there are two or three more fights left in him," McIntyre said.

Crawford himself has yet to make a final decision: either defend his titles at 168 pounds or take on a new challenge at middleweight. But one thing is clear — the end of a great career is drawing ever closer.

In September, Crawford stunned the boxing world by defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and unifying all the belts in his third division. At 38, the undefeated champion (42-0, 31 KOs) is already contemplating retirement. Still, "Bud" does not rule out testing himself in yet another division for the sake of history.

Reminder: Canelo Alvarez urgently needs elbow surgery.