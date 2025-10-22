ES ES FR FR
Could He Leave? Julián Álvarez Reportedly Unhappy with Atlético Madrid Project

The player may be considering a change.
Atlético Madrid travelled to face Arsenal in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and suffered a heavy 0–4 defeat. It appears that not everyone in the squad is pleased with the current state of affairs.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the Argentine forward has begun to question the club’s current direction and overall project. Julián Álvarez reportedly believes that if there are no real opportunities to compete for major titles, he will consider a move elsewhere. Barcelona are said to be closely monitoring both the player and the situation surrounding him.

Notably, Atlético Madrid conceded three goals within six minutes for the first time in their UEFA Champions League history.

Reminder: In the third-round Champions League clash against Olympiacos, Barcelona achieved a rare and historic milestone.

