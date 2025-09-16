RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Cooked up” themselves: Real Madrid players concede an own-goal

A costly mistake.
Marseille visited Real Madrid for their opening UEFA Champions League match and managed to score following an error from the hosts.

Details: Real Madrid players somehow handed the opposition a goal. Dean Heesen passed to Arda Güler without realizing an opponent was lurking behind. Mason Greenwood then delivered the assist to Timothy Weah, who converted the chance.

However, it’s worth noting that seven minutes later, Real Madrid restored parity on the scoreboard, with Kylian Mbappé converting a penalty.

Reminder: An unusual incident occurred during the Champions League group stage match between Tottenham and Villarreal, when the Spanish side’s goalkeeper scored a bizarre own goal.

