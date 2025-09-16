RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Continues his recovery. Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid's team training

Continues his recovery. Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid's team training

Just a little time left before his return to the pitch
Football news Today, 10:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is gearing up for his return to the pitch after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury. The Englishman has already rejoined full team training and shared photos from the session on his Instagram page.

Bellingham posted several images from the training process, including a group shot of the winning side from the intra-squad game. Alongside Jude, the photo features Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo, Fede Valverde, Gonzalo Garcia, and Franco Mastantuono.

It's worth noting that, according to Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, Bellingham is expected to be back on the field in October. The midfielder had surgery following the end of last season to address an old shoulder injury that had long been causing him discomfort.

In addition, Real Madrid are preparing for their Champions League clash, which is set to take place this evening, September 18. The Spanish giants will host French side Marseille at home.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Vinícius unhappy at Real Madrid — what’s the issue? Football news Today, 10:16 Vinícius unhappy at Real Madrid — what’s the issue?
Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham celebrate scoring a goal Football news Today, 06:29 Vinicius shares photo with Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid training
Kylian Mbappe smiles contentedly Lifestyle Today, 04:48 With a broad smile. Kylian Mbappé shares new personal photos from Madrid
Raúl Asensio Football news Yesterday, 08:55 Real Sociedad fans chant threats against Raúl Asensio
Why Did Real Madrid’s Training Start an Hour Late? Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Why Did Real Madrid’s Training Start an Hour Late?
Carlo Ancelotti receives 2024 Ballon d’Or award Football news Yesterday, 03:03 Carlo Ancelotti receives 2024 Ballon d’Or award
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores