Continues his recovery. Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid's team training

Just a little time left before his return to the pitch

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is gearing up for his return to the pitch after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury. The Englishman has already rejoined full team training and shared photos from the session on his Instagram page.

Bellingham posted several images from the training process, including a group shot of the winning side from the intra-squad game. Alongside Jude, the photo features Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo, Fede Valverde, Gonzalo Garcia, and Franco Mastantuono.

It's worth noting that, according to Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, Bellingham is expected to be back on the field in October. The midfielder had surgery following the end of last season to address an old shoulder injury that had long been causing him discomfort.

In addition, Real Madrid are preparing for their Champions League clash, which is set to take place this evening, September 18. The Spanish giants will host French side Marseille at home.