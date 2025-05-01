Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach

Conmebol has launched disciplinary proceedings against seven Argentine clubs following Matchday 3 of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, according to TyC Sports. The clubs under scrutiny are River Plate, Racing, Independiente, Vélez, Lanús, Talleres, and Central Córdoba, all facing sanctions for breaching various competition rules and disciplinary codes.

Racing, Independiente, and Lanús were flagged for delays in returning for the second half, earning official warnings alongside their managers. Vélez and coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto also received notices for being late to start a match, which, if repeated, could lead to fines up to $50,000.

River Plate committed the most violations, including arriving late to their match city against Independiente del Valle, failing to follow the official countdown protocol, improper use of field personnel bibs, and denying access to broadcast crews in locker rooms—each against tournament regulations.

Talleres received a $100,000 fine and must now display anti-racism messages on stadium screens and social media, as well as during pre-match ceremonies. An additional $5,000 fine was imposed for a separate infraction. Central Córdoba was cited for safety breaches, including a failed attempt to prevent a pitch invasion and mismanagement of field equipment protocols.