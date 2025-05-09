RU RU ES ES FR FR
CONCACAF Confirms 2025 Caribbean Cup Format, Schedule and Draw Details

CONCACAF Confirms 2025 Caribbean Cup Format, Schedule and Draw Details

Today, 17:05
CONCACAF has officially revealed key details for the 2025 Caribbean Cup, with the third edition of the tournament set to run from August to December this year. According to a press release from the confederation, the ten-team competition will offer three qualification spots for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth into the Round of 16.

The group stage draw will take place on Tuesday, June 3, in Miami, and will be streamed live on Concacaf’s YouTube channel at 5:00 p.m. ET. The opening round will feature two groups of five clubs each, with every team playing four matches—two home and two away—between August 19 and October 2.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage. Semifinals are scheduled for late October, with the final and third-place match played over two legs in November and early December. The top three finishers will qualify for the 2026 Champions Cup.

Four clubs have already secured their places: Cibao FC and O&M FC (Dominican Republic), SV Robinhood (Suriname), and Defence Force (Trinidad and Tobago). The remaining six slots will be filled based on results from domestic leagues and the 2025 CFU Club Shield. Defending champions Cavalier FC of Jamaica lifted their first title in 2024 by defeating Cibao FC on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
