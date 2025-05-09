Como on fire. Cesc Fàbregas named Serie A's best coach for April
Football news Today, 10:58Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Serie A newcomers Como have enjoyed a superb second half of the season, and their head coach has now been recognized for his achievements.
Details: Serie A has officially announced that Cesc Fàbregas has been named Manager of the Month for April.
Last month, Como made history by winning four consecutive Serie A matches for the first time ever:
- vs Monza 3–1
- vs Torino 1–0
- vs Lecce 3–0
- vs Genoa 1–0
Last weekend, Como extended their winning streak to five by defeating Parma 1–0.
With just three rounds to go in the Serie A season, Como sit tenth in the table with 45 points, but mathematically can no longer climb to ninth.
This is the first Manager of the Month award of Fàbregas's career.
Reminder: Como's Senegalese super talent Assane Diao is out for the rest of the season due to injury.
