Como on fire. Cesc Fàbregas named Serie A's best coach for April

Serie A newcomers Como have enjoyed a superb second half of the season, and their head coach has now been recognized for his achievements.

Details: Serie A has officially announced that Cesc Fàbregas has been named Manager of the Month for April.

Last month, Como made history by winning four consecutive Serie A matches for the first time ever:

vs Monza 3–1

vs Torino 1–0

vs Lecce 3–0

vs Genoa 1–0

Cesc Fabregas è il Philapelphia Coach of the Month di Aprile 🏆👏



Che stagione. pic.twitter.com/sYQ0cNjm2j — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) May 9, 2025

Last weekend, Como extended their winning streak to five by defeating Parma 1–0.

With just three rounds to go in the Serie A season, Como sit tenth in the table with 45 points, but mathematically can no longer climb to ninth.

This is the first Manager of the Month award of Fàbregas's career.

Reminder: Como's Senegalese super talent Assane Diao is out for the rest of the season due to injury.