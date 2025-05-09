RU RU ES ES FR FR
Como on fire. Cesc Fàbregas named Serie A's best coach for April

Football news Today, 10:58
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Serie A newcomers Como have enjoyed a superb second half of the season, and their head coach has now been recognized for his achievements.

Details: Serie A has officially announced that Cesc Fàbregas has been named Manager of the Month for April.

Last month, Como made history by winning four consecutive Serie A matches for the first time ever:

  • vs Monza 3–1
  • vs Torino 1–0
  • vs Lecce 3–0
  • vs Genoa 1–0

Last weekend, Como extended their winning streak to five by defeating Parma 1–0.

With just three rounds to go in the Serie A season, Como sit tenth in the table with 45 points, but mathematically can no longer climb to ninth.

This is the first Manager of the Month award of Fàbregas's career.

Reminder: Como's Senegalese super talent Assane Diao is out for the rest of the season due to injury.

