Colossal sum! Real Madrid reveals financial income for the past season
The profit is truly impressive
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
A profitable season for the Madrid club.
Details: Today, Real Madrid's official channels published the club's financial report for the season, stating that Los Blancos closed the year with a profit of €1.185 billion.
This figure is nothing short of astonishing, as it marks a new club record for seasonal revenue—this year’s amount is 10% higher than last year’s.
As of the end of the current season, Real Madrid continues to demonstrate robust financial stability, with the following figures on the books:
- €598 million in equity,
- €166 million in cash reserves,
- and the club’s debt obligations stand at only €12 million.
