Colossal sum! Real Madrid reveals financial income for the past season

A profitable season for the Madrid club.

Details: Today, Real Madrid's official channels published the club's financial report for the season, stating that Los Blancos closed the year with a profit of €1.185 billion.

This figure is nothing short of astonishing, as it marks a new club record for seasonal revenue—this year’s amount is 10% higher than last year’s.

As of the end of the current season, Real Madrid continues to demonstrate robust financial stability, with the following figures on the books:

€598 million in equity,

€166 million in cash reserves,

and the club’s debt obligations stand at only €12 million.

