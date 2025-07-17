Not a day without scandal! Xabi Alonso at odds with Florentino Pérez

Tensions inside the club have reached a boiling point.

Details: According to DiarioSport, the first signs of friction have emerged between Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso.

Reports indicate that the president of Los Blancos was deeply dissatisfied with the team's latest performance at the Club World Cup, but Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso sees the root of the problem in the club's systematic approach to transfers.

So far, Los Blancos have finalized the signings of four players, totaling €182.2 million: €59 million for Dean Huijsen, €10 million for Trent Alexander-Arnold to participate in the Club World Cup, another €63.2 million for Franco Mastantuono, and €50 million paid to Benfica for Álvaro Carreras.

Xabi Alonso wants to have full control over the team's transfer policy and insists that all future signings should only happen with his approval. The situation within the club has escalated to the point where Pérez has ordered an immediate halt to any transfer negotiations until the misunderstanding with Alonso is resolved.

Reminder: Alonso recently suffered his first major setback at Real Madrid. The coach will be left without a star player