Colorado Rapids Closing in on Club-Record Deal for Paxten Aaronson

The Colorado Rapids are on the verge of completing a marquee signing. According to GiveMeSport, the MLS side are in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. international Paxten Aaronson from Eintracht Frankfurt in what would be a club-record transfer fee. Sources indicate the deal is close, with only final details left to resolve before the window closes on Thursday.

Aaronson, 21, left the Philadelphia Union for Frankfurt in 2023. Last season he enjoyed a breakout loan spell at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands, where he recorded nine goals and six assists across all competitions. His performances cemented his reputation as one of the brightest young American attackers abroad.

On the international stage, Aaronson has already made four senior appearances for the USMNT. While several European clubs expressed interest in signing him, the attacker opted for the opportunity to become a central figure in Colorado’s rebuild.

For the Rapids, the transfer would signal ambition and a long-term vision, adding a dynamic player with creativity and scoring ability. Should the move be finalized, Aaronson would instantly become one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the MLS summer window and a cornerstone for the club’s next chapter.

