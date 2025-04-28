Club World Cup Preparations: Al Ahly Finalize Fourth Transfer with Ben Romdhane

Al Ahly officials have finalized their fourth transfer move ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13 with 32 clubs competing.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane Joins Al Ahly

According to Egyptian media, Al Ahly have completed the signing of Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane from Hungary’s Ferencváros.

Despite being under contract until June 2026, Ben Romdhane has reportedly agreed to join "the club of the century" in the upcoming summer window.

Al Ahly had previously targeted the former Espérance de Tunis star during the last transfer window but failed to close the deal at that time.

🚨🇪🇬 ALERTE MÉDIAS ÉGYPTIENS



Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane va s'engager avec Al-Ahly pour 2 millions d'euros en provenance du Ferencvaros TC. ✅🇹🇳



L'EFFECTIF DE BARBARE. 👹🌍 pic.twitter.com/G21gT7gmcc — 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗿𝘆 🇪🇬 (@Foot_Masry) April 27, 2025

Four New Reinforcements

If officially announced, Ben Romdhane will be Al Ahly’s fourth addition ahead of the Club World Cup:

Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" from Al Rayyan (five-year contract)

Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" on a free transfer from Zamalek

Hamdi Fathi on loan from Al Wakrah

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane expected to sign a four-year deal

Al Ahly’s Fixtures at the 2025 Club World Cup (Group A)

Here are Al Ahly's matches in the group stage (GMT time):