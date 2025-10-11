ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Clear signal. Bournemouth have made a decision on the future of Iraola and Semenyo

Clear signal. Bournemouth have made a decision on the future of Iraola and Semenyo

"The Cherries" will do everything to keep their coach and team leader
Football news Today, 10:33
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Clear signal. Bournemouth have made a decision on the future of Iraola and Semenyo Photo: x.com/talkSPORT

Bournemouth's management has made it crystal clear—neither head coach Andoni Iraola nor striker Antoine Semenyo will be leaving the club in the foreseeable future. This was confirmed by the club's managing director, Tiago Pinto.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool have shown serious interest in the Ghanaian forward, but the club values the player at no less than £75 million and signed him to a new five-year contract this summer.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest Manchester United are monitoring Iraola as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim. However, Bournemouth are determined to do everything possible to keep their manager at the helm.

As a reminder, Bournemouth's next match is set for October 18, when the team will travel to face Crystal Palace.

Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Bournemouth Schedule Bournemouth News Bournemouth Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, celebrates following the team's victory during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 07:48 Oliver Glasner named best Premier League manager in September
Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:03 Marc Guehi's stats are impressive. The defender has made four goal contributions in two matches for England
Important asset. Several top clubs are interested in Marc Guehi Football news 07 oct 2025, 11:55 Important asset. Several top clubs are interested in Marc Guehi
Bayern jumps into the race for Marc Guéhi Football news 06 oct 2025, 14:41 Bayern jumps into the race for Marc Guéhi
A true record-breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton Football news 05 oct 2025, 08:43 True record breaker! Jordan Pickford makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton
Related Tournament News
Anthony Taylor explains why he sent off Enzo Maresca during the last match Football news Yesterday, 12:54 Anthony Taylor explains why he sent off Enzo Maresca during the last match
Premier League names winners of Goal and Save of the Month for September Football news Yesterday, 09:19 Premier League names winners of Goal and Save of the Month for September
Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month Football news Yesterday, 06:39 Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is challenged by Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Football news 07 oct 2025, 07:28 All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury
Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record Football news 06 oct 2025, 09:53 Another milestone! Pep Guardiola makes Premier League history with new record
A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season Football news 06 oct 2025, 06:55 A new trend? Over 250 long throw-ins taken in the first seven rounds of the Premier League season
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores