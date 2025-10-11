Clear signal. Bournemouth have made a decision on the future of Iraola and Semenyo

"The Cherries" will do everything to keep their coach and team leader

Bournemouth's management has made it crystal clear—neither head coach Andoni Iraola nor striker Antoine Semenyo will be leaving the club in the foreseeable future. This was confirmed by the club's managing director, Tiago Pinto.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool have shown serious interest in the Ghanaian forward, but the club values the player at no less than £75 million and signed him to a new five-year contract this summer.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest Manchester United are monitoring Iraola as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim. However, Bournemouth are determined to do everything possible to keep their manager at the helm.

As a reminder, Bournemouth's next match is set for October 18, when the team will travel to face Crystal Palace.