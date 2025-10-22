Chippa United confirms Vusumuzi Vilakazi as their new coach

The former AmaZulu man returns to United for a second sting replacing Luc Eymael

Chippa United has confirmed that Vusumuzi Vilakazi is back at the club.

Vilakazi joins the Chilli Boys for a second time in his career after leaving National First Division side Kruger United.

This follows the string of poor results the Betway Premiership side find themselves enduring which culminated in sacking of Luc Eymael.

The Port Elizabeth side are at the foot of the Premiership standings and Vilakazi’s mandate, it goes without saying, would be to see the side climb up the table.

“The Club is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kanu Vilakazi as the new Head Coach of the team. Coach Vilakazi returns with a clear understanding of the Club’s culture, values, and ambitions. His experience and commitment to our philosophy make him well-positioned to lead the team into the next chapter of our Betway Premiership League campaign,” the statement continued.

“We take this opportunity to thank our loyal supporters for their continued belief and encouragement during these difficult times. We promise we will bounce back and go back to being a strong and competitive Chilli Boys side,” concluded the statement.

It’s interesting that Vilakazi’s first game will be against his last PSL side, AmaZulu next month.