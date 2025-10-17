Chiefs youngster Vilakazi shares World Cup lesson

ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 01:28
Kaizer Chiefs' 19-year-old winger Mfundo Vilakazi is back with Amakhosi after playing for South Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

Coach Raymond Mdaka's team qualified for the event after winning the AFCON U20 title earlier this year. Vilakazi and his teammates made it out of the World Cup group stage before losing to Colombia in the last 16 round.

Also read: Former Chiefs midfielder retires from football

The Soweto-born player has confirmed that the experience was valuable. “I gained a lot of experience and learned not to rush some decisions on the pitch," he said via iDiski Times. "I think that’s going to help me on my return to the club to help the team, to score goals and to assist.”

Meanwhile, Vilakazi has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo for Chiefs' CAF Confederation Cup game against AS Simba on Saturday at 15:00.


