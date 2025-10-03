Chiefs legend Baloyi demands decision from Amakhosi bosses

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi says the club must make a decision on the coaching situation
It has been 13 days since Kaizer Chiefs released a statement to confirm coach Nasreddine Nabi's statement. Reports say the club made the decision after finding out that Nabi's coaching qualifications were invalid.

Since then, the club has played four matches under interim co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. In those games, Chiefs won one, lost one, and drew two. According to Brian Baloyi, this uncertain coaching situation is affecting the results.

“I think the biggest problem at the moment is Chiefs not the playing staff, but the coaching side," Baloyi said to FARPost. "There is a lot of uncertainty on the coaching side. The sooner the club resolves it, the better.

“Whether continuing with the interim or bringing in a new coach, it has to be resolved after what happened with Nabi. There has to be a decision to be made there," the goalkeeping legend added.

In the meantime, Chiefs are preparing to take on Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. The game is on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

