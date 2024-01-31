Chelsea to loan talented Brazilian to their farm club

Young Chelsea central midfielder Andrey Santos will continue his career at Strasbourg in France, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is expected that in the coming hours, the parties will finalize all the details of the loan until the end of the season, and before the close of the transfer window, the Brazilian will become a player for the French club.

Strasbourg, like Chelsea, is owned by American businessman Todd Boehly. He acquired a controlling stake in the club last summer.

Another Brazilian player, winger Angelo, is also on loan from Chelsea to Strasbourg.

Andrey Santos spent the first half of the current season on loan at Nottingham Forest, but Chelsea terminated it prematurely due to a lack of playing time - only 2 appearances in all competitions.