Chelsea ready to buy Juventus striker for 80 million euros

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that London-based Chelsea is interested in acquiring forward Dušan Vlahović from Juventus in Turin.

According to the source, the English club is willing to pay €80 million for the player. The forward is also being pursued by Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich. Juventus is open to selling the player due to his relatively low goal-scoring record.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Vlahović has played 42 matches across all competitions for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.