Chelsea offered 45 million euros for the talented Frenchman

According to RMC Sport, London's Chelsea is interested in purchasing the winger of Crystal Palace and the French U-21 national team, Michael Olise, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per the source, "The Blues" have offered 45 million euros for the footballer. The player is also attracting interest from "Paris Saint-Germain" and other clubs. However, none of the interested clubs are willing to pay as much as Chelsea is offering.

Michael Olise, 21 years old, has been playing for Crystal Palace since 2021, joining from Reading for a transfer fee of 9.3 million euros. He has played a total of 71 matches for Crystal Palace in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists. His current contract with the club is until the summer of 2026.

Since 2022, Olise has been playing for the French U-21 national team. He has appeared in seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal and providing one assist, and has also received one yellow card.

As a reminder, Chelsea finished in the 12th position in the English Premier League table last season. Thus, the London club did not secure a spot to play in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.