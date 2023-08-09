Chelsea name new team captain

The press office of London's "Chelsea" announced on the official website that defender Reece James has been appointed as the new captain of the team. He takes over this role from the departing Spanish player Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer transfer window.

"I am delighted to take on this role and responsibility. It's a big responsibility because we've had great captains in the past, but I'm really excited. I've been at Chelsea almost my whole life. I've been at the club since I was six and came through the academy. To be the captain is a great feeling for me and my family," said James.

23-year-old James has been playing for Chelsea's senior team since 2018. He has played a total of 147 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists. With the club, James became the winner of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and also became the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

James has been representing the England national team since 2020. He has played 16 matches for the English national team, not scoring any goals but providing three assists. He has received one yellow card and one red card. With the England national team, James is a silver medalist of the UEFA Euro 2020.