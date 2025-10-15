Chelsea may attempt to secure the signing of centre-back Eric García on a free transfer

In search of defensive reinforcements.

Chelsea are facing major injury problems, particularly among their central defenders, and the club is actively looking for new options to strengthen the back line.

Details: According to TBR Football, the Blues could make a move for Barcelona’s centre-back Eric García. The Spanish defender has not signed a new deal with the Catalan club, and in January he will be free to negotiate with other teams. Chelsea are keen to move ahead of potential rivals and try to reach an agreement with García.

At the moment, there is no agreement between Barça and the player, although the club remains confident that they can secure new deals with all their defenders and keep them in the squad.

It was also previously reported that 26-year-old Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo could make the switch to Stamford Bridge next summer. The Catalans are ready to let the player go if their financial situation does not improve.

Reminder: In the latest Premier League match, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was shown a red card, and the Football Association has already delivered its verdict on the incident.