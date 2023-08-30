RU RU NG NG
Chelsea join the race for talented Manchester City midfielder

Chelsea join the race for talented Manchester City midfielder

London's Chelsea is showing interest in the talented midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City and the England U21 national team, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to the source, the "Blues" will try to acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. The head coach of the London club, Mauricio Pochettino, has approved the transfer. However, the management of Manchester City has not yet made a decision about Palmer's future. It was previously reported that Borussia Dortmund is also interested in the Englishman.

21-year-old Palmer is a product of Manchester City's academy. He has been part of the senior squad of the English club since 2021. In total, he has played 41 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Palmer has won the Premier League twice with Manchester City in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, won the FA Cup in the 2022/23 season, secured the UEFA Champions League title in the 2022/23 season, and also became the winner of the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Palmer has been playing for the England U21 national team since 2021. He has played a total of 13 matches for the English team, scored four goals, and provided four assists.

