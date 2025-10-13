ES ES FR FR
Chelsea could sign Ronald Araújo. Everything depends on one detail

The Londoners could help Barcelona with their financial problems.
Football news Today, 15:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their defensive line.

Details: According to Football Insider, Barcelona’s 26-year-old centre-back Ronald Araújo could be heading to Stamford Bridge as early as next summer.

It is reported that Barcelona will agree to let the player go if their financial situation does not improve.

Chelsea have been struggling with injuries to their central defenders: Levi Colwill is out for the entire season with a cruciate ligament rupture, while Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, and Josh Acheampong have all faced fitness issues in recent weeks. The arrival of Araújo could help the London club address their shortage of defenders.

Araújo’s current contract with Barcelona runs until 2031, and Transfermarkt values the Uruguayan at €35 million.

This season, Araújo has played 7 matches for Barcelona, scoring 1 goal.

