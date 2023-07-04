EN RU
Main News Chelsea could buy Lazio leader

Chelsea could buy Lazio leader

Football news Today, 15:42
Chelsea could buy Lazio leader Photo: Instagram of Sergei Milinkovich-Savic / Author unknown

Serbian and Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic could move to Chelsea, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the player's agent offered the services of his client to the English club. Londoners are interested in the midfielder, but he is not a priority option due to his age. At the same time, Chelsea are interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavio.

Earlier it was reported that Milinkovic-Savic is also included in the sphere of interests of Arsenal, Inter and Juventus.

Last season, 28-year-old Milinkovic-Savic made 341 appearances for Lazio in all competitions, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024. He made 43 appearances for the Serbian national team, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and did not qualify for European competition. Lazio finished in second place in the Italian championship and made it to the Champions League.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Lazio Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news 02 july 2023, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news 02 july 2023, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea could buy English talent Football news Today, 15:55 Juventus close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 15:42 Chelsea could buy Lazio leader Football news Today, 15:29 PSG ready to pay €80m for French striker Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Today, 14:55 Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:45 Inter Miami could sign another Barcelona legend Football news Today, 10:00 Spanish forward of Dynamo Kiev found a new club Football news Today, 09:00 Shakhtar negotiates the transfer of an African player Football news Today, 06:35 Ronaldo's club bought a star Croatian
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 America Mineiro vs Corinthians predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 River Plate vs Colon predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023