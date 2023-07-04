Chelsea could buy Lazio leader

Serbian and Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic could move to Chelsea, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the player's agent offered the services of his client to the English club. Londoners are interested in the midfielder, but he is not a priority option due to his age. At the same time, Chelsea are interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavio.

Earlier it was reported that Milinkovic-Savic is also included in the sphere of interests of Arsenal, Inter and Juventus.

Last season, 28-year-old Milinkovic-Savic made 341 appearances for Lazio in all competitions, scoring 69 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024. He made 43 appearances for the Serbian national team, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and did not qualify for European competition. Lazio finished in second place in the Italian championship and made it to the Champions League.