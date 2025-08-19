Chelsea considering option to loan out Sterling

The player has yet to find a new club.

Details: After a somewhat disappointing season on loan at London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea's 30-year-old winger Raheem Sterling could once again be set for another loan move.

According to The Telegraph, the coaching staff has not changed its stance regarding Sterling and still does not see him as part of their plans for the upcoming season.

One of the main stumbling blocks in Sterling's contract is his hefty wage, which stands at £300,000 per week. At the moment, the Blues are searching for potential buyers for Sterling. It is also known that several other players could depart the squad, including Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, as well as Tyrique George and Aaron Anselmino.

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 for €56 million but has failed to become a key player for the Blues, featuring in just 81 matches, scoring 19 goals and providing 15 assists during his spell.

His current contract with the club runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €10 million.

