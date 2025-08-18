RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025

Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction x.com/RangersFC
Rangers
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
19 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Club Brugge
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Tuesday, August 19, in the first leg of the Champions League qualification playoff round, Rangers will host Club Brugge at home. I'm suggesting a bet on the total number of goals in this clash.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Rangers have won only 4 of their last 10 official matches.
  • Club Brugge are on a four-game winning streak.
  • Throughout their history, Rangers have faced five Belgian teams.
  • This will be the first official meeting between these clubs since 1993.

Match preview

In recent years, Celtic have dominated the Scottish Premiership, and last season was no exception. Rangers once again finished second, sending them into a tougher Champions League qualification bracket. But Rangers have kicked off the new season under new head coach Russell Martin.

In the Champions League, Rangers have performed impressively so far. In the second qualifying round, the Scots knocked out Panathinaikos — winning 2-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away. In the previous round, Russell Martin's side thrashed Viktoria Plzen 3-0 at home, but lost 1-2 on the road. However, their Scottish Premiership campaign started poorly — with 1-1 draws against Motherwell and Dundee.

Last season, Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian Pro League, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Union Saint-Gilloise. The Blue-Blacks fought for the title until the very end. In the Champions League, Brugge unexpectedly reached the playoffs from 24th place, and sensationally knocked out Atalanta in the round of 32. However, in the round of 16, the Belgian side was outplayed by Aston Villa.

In the previous Champions League round, Club Brugge faced a tough challenge against Red Bull Salzburg, but Nicky Hayen's team handled the Austrians with confidence. In Austria, Brugge won 1-0, and at home, they claimed a 3-2 victory. In the Belgian Pro League, Brugge have collected 9 points from 4 matches, and over the weekend edged out Zulte Waregem 1-0.

Probable line-ups

  • Rangers: Butland – Vital, Souttar, Jiga, Aarons – Cameron, Rothwell, Diomande – Gassama, Dessers, Antman
  • Club Brugge: Mignolet – Meijer, Mechele, Spileers, Sylla – Vanaken, Nwadike, Reiz – Tzolis, Vermant, Borges

Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction

Rangers are prolific at home, while Brugge's attack looks sharp at the start of the season. My bet: over 2 goals will be scored in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dynamo Dresden vs Mainz 05 prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Dresden vs Mainz: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup? Dynamo Dresden Odds: 1.88 Mainz 05 Recommended Melbet
FC Schweinfurt vs Fortuna Duesseldorf prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Schweinfurt vs Düsseldorf: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 FC Schweinfurt Odds: 1.77 Fortuna Duesseldorf Bet now Melbet
Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:00 Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Audace Cerignola Odds: 1.6 Verona Bet now Melbet
Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Spezia Odds: 1.65 Sampdoria Recommended Mostbet
South Africa vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 South Africa vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 South Africa Odds: 1.9 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Algeria vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Algeria vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 18 August 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.5 Niger Bet now Mostbet
RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can RW Essen put up any fight against Dortmund? RW Essen Odds: 1.75 Borussia Dortmund Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Carrarese prediction Coppa Italia Today, 14:45 Udinese vs Carrarese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Udinese Odds: 1.82 Carrarese Bet now 1xBet
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Cincinnati Open АТР Today, 15:00 Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - August 18, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.58 Carlos Alcaraz Bet now Melbet
Elche vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Elche vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Elche Odds: 1.92 Real Betis Recommended Mostbet
Leeds vs Everton prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Leeds vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Leeds Odds: 2.24 Everton Bet now 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 2.1 FC Porto Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores