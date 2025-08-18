Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, August 19, in the first leg of the Champions League qualification playoff round, Rangers will host Club Brugge at home. I'm suggesting a bet on the total number of goals in this clash.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Rangers have won only 4 of their last 10 official matches.

Club Brugge are on a four-game winning streak.

Throughout their history, Rangers have faced five Belgian teams.

This will be the first official meeting between these clubs since 1993.

Match preview

In recent years, Celtic have dominated the Scottish Premiership, and last season was no exception. Rangers once again finished second, sending them into a tougher Champions League qualification bracket. But Rangers have kicked off the new season under new head coach Russell Martin.

In the Champions League, Rangers have performed impressively so far. In the second qualifying round, the Scots knocked out Panathinaikos — winning 2-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away. In the previous round, Russell Martin's side thrashed Viktoria Plzen 3-0 at home, but lost 1-2 on the road. However, their Scottish Premiership campaign started poorly — with 1-1 draws against Motherwell and Dundee.

Last season, Club Brugge finished second in the Belgian Pro League, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Union Saint-Gilloise. The Blue-Blacks fought for the title until the very end. In the Champions League, Brugge unexpectedly reached the playoffs from 24th place, and sensationally knocked out Atalanta in the round of 32. However, in the round of 16, the Belgian side was outplayed by Aston Villa.

In the previous Champions League round, Club Brugge faced a tough challenge against Red Bull Salzburg, but Nicky Hayen's team handled the Austrians with confidence. In Austria, Brugge won 1-0, and at home, they claimed a 3-2 victory. In the Belgian Pro League, Brugge have collected 9 points from 4 matches, and over the weekend edged out Zulte Waregem 1-0.

Probable line-ups

Rangers: Butland – Vital, Souttar, Jiga, Aarons – Cameron, Rothwell, Diomande – Gassama, Dessers, Antman

Club Brugge: Mignolet – Meijer, Mechele, Spileers, Sylla – Vanaken, Nwadike, Reiz – Tzolis, Vermant, Borges

Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction

Rangers are prolific at home, while Brugge's attack looks sharp at the start of the season. My bet: over 2 goals will be scored in this match.