Chelsea can still spend a significant amount on transfers without violating FFP rules

Chelsea could spend an additional £200 million on transfers without factoring in player sales, as reported by Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

It has been disclosed that they could spend such an amount without breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The club has also identified its targets, including Canadian defender Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and Hungarian midfielder Milos Kerkesz from Bournemouth. Previous reports suggested that Davies wants to move to Real Madrid, despite interest from Manchester United.

Furthermore, Chelsea may offload up to six players this summer to raise funds for new acquisitions and ease the pressure of Financial Fair Play. According to Ben Jacobs, they will primarily sell those currently out on loan, such as Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, and Lewis Hall, but also bid farewell to those currently with the team, such as Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah.

In addition, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs showing persistent interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

