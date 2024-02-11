Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring a promising Spanish winger

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs demonstrating fervent interest in the winger from Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams. This revelation was made by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his column "Daily Briefing" on the CaughtOffside website.

According to the source, Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring the progress of the Spanish player of Ghanaian descent. Scouts from both clubs have repeatedly attended Athletic's matches to firsthand assess the performance of the 21-year-old footballer.

It is noted that neither club has gained an advantage in the potential race for the forward. Williams' contract with Athletic is valid until June 2027.

In the current season, the footballer has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 24 matches for the Bilbao team. Williams has also accumulated 11 appearances and two goals for the Spanish national team.

The authoritative German portal Transfermarkt values the talented Spaniard at €50 million.