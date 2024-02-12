Chelsea is preparing for a summer clear-out. The amount they plan to receive for players is known

London's Chelsea could see up to six players leave this summer to raise funds for new acquisitions and ease the pressure of financial fair play.

According to Ben Jacobs, those currently on loan will be the first to be sold: Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, and Lewis Hall, but those currently with the team, such as Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, will also bid farewell.

Discussing the situation, Jacobs said:

"Chelsea hopes to get £35 million for Ian Maatsen, but may agree to £30 million. He has been excellent at Dortmund, providing another assist over the weekend, so his value is only increasing. Newcastle is expected to commit to buying Lewis Hall for £28 million. Armando Broja is planned to be sold for £35 million. Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah could also be sold, and it's worth noting that Chelsea still plans to get £37 million for Romelu Lukaku."

Earlier reports suggested that "the aristocrats" plan to fetch up to €50 million for Broja.