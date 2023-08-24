Chelsea announce signing of 18-year-old Brazilian talent

The press office of London's "Chelsea" has announced on their official website the transfer of Brazilian forward David Washington from "Santos."

The English club paid €16 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €4 million through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2030, with an option to extend the agreement for one more year.

18-year-old Washington is a product of the Santos academy. He has been playing for the main team of the Brazilian club since 2023. In total, he has played 16 matches for Santos in all competitions and scored two goals. As part of the club's youth team, he became the champion of the São Paulo Youth Cup (U20) in 2022.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings. Therefore, the London club won't be participating in European competitions in the current season. After two rounds of this season, "Chelsea" has collected only one point and currently occupies the 14th position in the Premier League table.