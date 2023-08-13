Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League

RU RU
Football news Today, 13:34
In the 1st round of the English Premier League, "Chelsea" played a draw against "Liverpool" at their home ground. The match took place at Stamford Bridge in London and ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the 18th minute, Colombian forward Luis Diaz opened the scoring. In the 37th minute, French defender Axel Disasi equalized for Chelsea.

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, Chelsea will play against "West Ham United" away on August 20. "Liverpool" will face "Bournemouth" at home in the 2nd round, and the match will be played on August 19.

"Chelsea" - "Liverpool" - 1:1 (1:1, 0:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 18 Diaz, 1:1 - 37 Disasi.

"Chelsea": Sanchez, James (Gustav, 76), Thiago Silva, Disasi, Chilwell (Ugochukwu, 90), Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwueze (Matsen, 81), Sterling (Mudrik, 81), Jackson.

"Liverpool": Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Sabitzer, MacAllister, Salah (Elliott, 77), Diogo Jota (Nunes, 66), Diaz (Dowell, 77), Gakpo (Jones, 66).

Yellow cards: Chukwueze (4), Fernandez (32), Diogo Jota (32), Alexander-Arnold (68), Jackson (85), MacAllister (89).

