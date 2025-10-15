ES ES FR FR
Chelsea and Juventus hope to sign Milinković-Savić

The Serbian midfielder could make a return to the European stage.
Milinković-Savić's career could be on the verge of a dramatic turn.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, the 30-year-old central midfielder of Saudi club Al Hilal, Sergej Milinković-Savić, has become a coveted target for both Juventus and Chelsea.

It's reported that both European giants are prepared to compete for the player if he does not sign a new deal with his current club, Al Hilal.

If an agreement between the Saudi side and Milinković-Savić isn't reached, the clubs are ready to meet with the player's representatives during the winter transfer window to discuss the terms of a possible move.

Milinković-Savić joined Al Hilal in 2023 from Italian side Lazio for €40 million. Since joining, he has made 102 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and providing 26 assists.

His current contract with Al Hilal runs until the summer of 2026, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €17 million.

