Champions League qualifying round draw results

The draw for the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2023/2024 season took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Champions Path:

The winner of the pair "Slovan" Bratislava (Slovakia) - "Maccabi" Haifa (Israel) will play against "Young Boys" (Switzerland).

"Antwerp" (Belgium) will play against the winner of the pair AEK Athens (Greece) - "Dinamo" Zagreb (Croatia).

The winner of the pair "Rakow" (Poland) - "Aris" Limassol (Cyprus) will play against the winner of the pair "Copenhagen" (Denmark) - "Sparta" Prague (Czech Republic).

The winner of the pair KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) - "Molde" (Norway) will play against the winner of the pair "Olimpija" Ljubljana (Slovenia) - "Galatasaray" (Turkey).

League Path:

The winner of the pair "Rangers" (Scotland) - "Servette" (Switzerland) will play against the winner of the pair PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - "Sturm" Graz (Austria).

The winner of the pair "Braga" (Portugal) - TSC Backa Topola (Serbia) will play against the winner of the pair "Panathinaikos" (Greece) - "Marseille" (France).

The first leg matches will take place on August 22 and 23. The second leg matches will take place on August 29 and 30.

It's worth noting that the Ukrainian champion "Shakhtar" qualified for the UEFA Champions League directly.