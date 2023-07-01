Celta have bought ex-forward of “Barcelona”

The press service of “Celta” from Vigo on the official website announced the redemption of the transfer of the Spanish striker of the Roman “Roma” Carles Perez.

The Spanish club paid 5.5 million euros for the player. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

25-year-old Perez is a graduate of Barcelona. Last season, he played for Celta on loan, made 38 appearances in all competitions, scored five goals and provided six assists. Champion of Spain, winner of the Conference League.