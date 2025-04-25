Cavani Out of Superclásico as Gago Turns to Surprise Strike Partnership

Boca Juniors will head into Sunday’s Superclásico without their captain and leading forward, Edinson Cavani, who has been ruled out due to a muscle tear in his right calf. According to Argentine media reports, the 38-year-old striker suffered yet another muscular injury, continuing a troubling trend since joining the club in July 2023. His recurring setbacks have cast doubt over his long-term fitness.

With Milton Giménez still sidelined by an ankle sprain, head coach Fernando Gago tested Exequiel Zeballos alongside Miguel Merentiel in training this Wednesday. The pair are now expected to lead Boca's attack at the Monumental.

Boca come into the clash in excellent form, leading Group A with 32 points from 14 matches—more than any other team in the Apertura. Their latest outing was a solid 2-0 win over Estudiantes, thanks to goals from Chilean winger Carlos Palacios and Merentiel.

There was at least one piece of good news for Gago, as regular midfielder Tomás Belmonte has recovered from a fever and will be available for the match. However, both Giménez and Ander Herrera have yet to rejoin team training and are unlikely to be included in the squad for the biggest fixture in Argentine football.