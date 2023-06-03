Casemiro compared the Premier League and La Liga

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has compared the Premier League and La Liga.

According to the former Real Madrid player, the game in England is more open than in La Liga and requires frequent switching from defense to offense and vice versa.

"In La Liga they use the tiki-taka technique more often. It's important to be able to adapt and do it quickly," he said.

Recall that the Brazilian switched from Spain to England last summer.

In the first season of the AFL he played 28 matches, scored 4 goals and gave 3 assists.