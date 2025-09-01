Carlos Sainz shares his emotions after his performance at the Dutch Grand Prix

The Spaniard is unhappy with the penalty he received

Williams Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz opened up about last weekend's race at the Dutch Grand Prix. The driver posted his comments on his Instagram page.

Read also: Fernando Alonso comments on his performance at the Dutch Grand Prix

Sainz shared photos from the race at the Zandvoort circuit, accompanying them with a fiery caption.

"Tough one today. I was on form all weekend, so it’s frustrating to have the race ruined by that incident and an inexplicable penalty. We’ll regroup and push again in Monza," Carlos wrote.

It's worth noting that Sainz received a 10-second penalty for an incident on track with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson—their cars collided as the Spaniard attempted an overtake. Sainz himself strongly disagrees with this decision, insisting he was not trying to pass his rival.

The penalty seconds cost the Williams driver a chance to score points in the race. Carlos finished 13th, trailing the leader by 17 seconds.