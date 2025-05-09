RU RU ES ES FR FR
Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after El Clásico

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after El Clásico

Football news Today, 13:19
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Carlo Ancelotti will depart from Real Madrid following the upcoming El Clásico this Sunday, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

Details: Romano reports that the separation will be amicable—with no disputes over salary or contract terms. He emphasized that Ancelotti has never caused issues regarding his remuneration, which has allowed for a respectful and mutual parting of ways.

After leaving Madrid, Ancelotti is set to become the new head coach of the Brazil national team. He will take charge as early as the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The Italian previously managed Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015 and returned in the summer of 2021 after stints at Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Everton.

Real Madrid is preparing a grand farewell for the coach who led the club to three Champions League trophies.

Reminder: Earlier today, Xabi Alonso officially announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen. He is considered the leading candidate to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

