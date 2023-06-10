Canizares talks about why Messi will not be at Barcelona

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Santiago Canizares is confident that Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona.

According to the former Valencia footballer, this will not happen because of the player's unfriendly relationship with club president Joan Laporta.

"It's more of a fantasy than a real possibility - Messi's return. Even if he came back, he could not be the same Messi he was 10 years ago, and the club management would expect miracles from him. Everyone knows that Leo and Laporta's relationship is not the best," Italian news agency ITASportPress quoted Canizares as saying.

Recall that Messi recently signed a contract with Inter Miami.