Canizares talks about why Messi will not be at Barcelona
Football news Today, 05:15
Photo: PSG twitter
Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Santiago Canizares is confident that Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona.
According to the former Valencia footballer, this will not happen because of the player's unfriendly relationship with club president Joan Laporta.
"It's more of a fantasy than a real possibility - Messi's return. Even if he came back, he could not be the same Messi he was 10 years ago, and the club management would expect miracles from him. Everyone knows that Leo and Laporta's relationship is not the best," Italian news agency ITASportPress quoted Canizares as saying.
Recall that Messi recently signed a contract with Inter Miami.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news 07 june 2023, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:52 Man City has found a top footballer Football news Today, 06:36 Marseille wants to buy an Armenian national team player from the Russian championship Football news Today, 06:18 Inzaghi knows how Inter will stop Holand Football news Today, 06:00 Shakhtar Ultras spoke out against the dismissal of the coach Football news Today, 05:55 Dynamo Moscow defender Ordets wants to return to the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 05:33 It became known why Lucescu rejected Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 05:15 Canizares talks about why Messi will not be at Barcelona Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea is preparing a costly new transfer Football news Today, 04:51 Messi had several options to continue his career in Europe Football news Today, 04:36 Bellingham refuses to play at Real Madrid under Ronaldo's number
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester City vs Inter predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football Today Platense vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Emmen vs Almere City predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Istanbul predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Bari vs Cagliari predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Maritimo vs Estrela Amadora predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023